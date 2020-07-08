All apartments in La Porte
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:31 AM

10331 Carlow Lane Lane

10331 Carlow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10331 Carlow Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice home in an established community. Large backyard with a deck to enjoy barbecuing and relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have any available units?
10331 Carlow Lane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have?
Some of 10331 Carlow Lane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 Carlow Lane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Carlow Lane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Carlow Lane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane offers parking.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have a pool?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have accessible units?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

