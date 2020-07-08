Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 10331 Carlow Lane Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
10331 Carlow Lane Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10331 Carlow Lane Lane
10331 Carlow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10331 Carlow Lane, La Porte, TX 77571
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice home in an established community. Large backyard with a deck to enjoy barbecuing and relaxing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have any available units?
10331 Carlow Lane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Porte, TX
.
What amenities does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have?
Some of 10331 Carlow Lane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10331 Carlow Lane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Carlow Lane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Carlow Lane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Porte
.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane offers parking.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have a pool?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have accessible units?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Carlow Lane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10331 Carlow Lane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Similar Pages
La Porte 1 Bedrooms
La Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with Parking
La Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Channelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Dayton, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine