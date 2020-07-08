All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 10303 Carlow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
10303 Carlow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10303 Carlow Lane

10303 Carlow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10303 Carlow Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Carlow Lane have any available units?
10303 Carlow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 10303 Carlow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Carlow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Carlow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10303 Carlow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10303 Carlow Lane offers parking.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Carlow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane have a pool?
No, 10303 Carlow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10303 Carlow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10303 Carlow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10303 Carlow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10303 Carlow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine