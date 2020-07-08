All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 10235 Old Orchard Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
10235 Old Orchard Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10235 Old Orchard Rd.

10235 Old Orchard Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10235 Old Orchard Rd, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fairmont Park.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3707513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have any available units?
10235 Old Orchard Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 10235 Old Orchard Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Old Orchard Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Old Orchard Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. offers parking.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have a pool?
No, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10235 Old Orchard Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10235 Old Orchard Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine