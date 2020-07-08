Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 1000 W Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
1000 W Main St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 W Main St
1000 Spencer Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1000 Spencer Hwy, La Porte, TX 77571
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newly renovated house located near Town Center. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 W Main St have any available units?
1000 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Porte, TX
.
What amenities does 1000 W Main St have?
Some of 1000 W Main St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Porte
.
Does 1000 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Main St offers parking.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Main St have a pool?
No, 1000 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 W Main St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Similar Pages
La Porte 1 Bedrooms
La Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with Parking
La Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Channelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Dayton, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine