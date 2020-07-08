All apartments in La Porte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 W Main St

1000 Spencer Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Spencer Hwy, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newly renovated house located near Town Center. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Main St have any available units?
1000 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 1000 W Main St have?
Some of 1000 W Main St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 1000 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Main St offers parking.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Main St have a pool?
No, 1000 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 W Main St has units with air conditioning.

