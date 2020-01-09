All apartments in La Marque
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

984 Harvest Salt Lane

984 Harvest Salt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

984 Harvest Salt Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
984 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 984 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
984 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 984 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 984 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 984 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

