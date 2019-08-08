All apartments in La Marque
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:36 AM

976 Harvest Salt Lane

976 Harvest Salt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

976 Harvest Salt Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
976 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 976 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
976 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 976 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 976 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 976 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 976 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

