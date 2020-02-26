All apartments in La Marque
La Marque, TX
961 Misty Run Court
961 Misty Run Court

961 Misty Run Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 961 Misty Run Court have any available units?
961 Misty Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 961 Misty Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
961 Misty Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Misty Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Misty Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 961 Misty Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 961 Misty Run Court offers parking.
Does 961 Misty Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Misty Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Misty Run Court have a pool?
No, 961 Misty Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 961 Misty Run Court have accessible units?
No, 961 Misty Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Misty Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Misty Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Misty Run Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Misty Run Court does not have units with air conditioning.

