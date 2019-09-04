All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 957 Misty Run Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
957 Misty Run Court
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:54 AM

957 Misty Run Court

957 Misty Run Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

957 Misty Run Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Misty Run Court have any available units?
957 Misty Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 957 Misty Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
957 Misty Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Misty Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Misty Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 957 Misty Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 957 Misty Run Court offers parking.
Does 957 Misty Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Misty Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Misty Run Court have a pool?
No, 957 Misty Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 957 Misty Run Court have accessible units?
No, 957 Misty Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Misty Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Misty Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Misty Run Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 957 Misty Run Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College