All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 953 River Sage Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
953 River Sage Ct
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:02 PM

953 River Sage Ct

953 River Sage Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

953 River Sage Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 River Sage Ct have any available units?
953 River Sage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 953 River Sage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
953 River Sage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 River Sage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 River Sage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 953 River Sage Ct offer parking?
Yes, 953 River Sage Ct offers parking.
Does 953 River Sage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 River Sage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 River Sage Ct have a pool?
No, 953 River Sage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 953 River Sage Ct have accessible units?
No, 953 River Sage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 953 River Sage Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 River Sage Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 River Sage Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 River Sage Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College