La Marque, TX
945 River Sage Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 River Sage Ct

945 River Sage Ct · No Longer Available
Location

945 River Sage Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 River Sage Ct have any available units?
945 River Sage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 945 River Sage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
945 River Sage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 River Sage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 River Sage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 945 River Sage Ct offer parking?
Yes, 945 River Sage Ct offers parking.
Does 945 River Sage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 River Sage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 River Sage Ct have a pool?
No, 945 River Sage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 945 River Sage Ct have accessible units?
No, 945 River Sage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 945 River Sage Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 River Sage Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 River Sage Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 River Sage Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

