Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:16 AM

923 Hidden Cove Court

923 Hidden Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

923 Hidden Cove Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have any available units?
923 Hidden Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 923 Hidden Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
923 Hidden Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Hidden Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Hidden Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 923 Hidden Cove Court offers parking.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Hidden Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have a pool?
No, 923 Hidden Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 923 Hidden Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Hidden Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Hidden Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Hidden Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

