All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 911 Hidden Cove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
911 Hidden Cove Court
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:22 PM

911 Hidden Cove Court

911 Hidden Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

911 Hidden Cove Ct, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have any available units?
911 Hidden Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 911 Hidden Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
911 Hidden Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Hidden Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Hidden Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 911 Hidden Cove Court offers parking.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Hidden Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have a pool?
No, 911 Hidden Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 911 Hidden Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Hidden Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Hidden Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Hidden Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College