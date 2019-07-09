All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 845 Canton Grass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
845 Canton Grass Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:55 AM

845 Canton Grass Lane

845 Canton Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

845 Canton Grass Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have any available units?
845 Canton Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 845 Canton Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
845 Canton Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Canton Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Canton Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 845 Canton Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Canton Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 845 Canton Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 845 Canton Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Canton Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College