841 Canton Grass Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:39 AM

841 Canton Grass Lane

841 Canton Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

841 Canton Grass Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have any available units?
841 Canton Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 841 Canton Grass Lane have?
Some of 841 Canton Grass Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Canton Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
841 Canton Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Canton Grass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 841 Canton Grass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 841 Canton Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Canton Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 841 Canton Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 841 Canton Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Canton Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Canton Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

