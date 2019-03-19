All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 813 Canton Grass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
813 Canton Grass Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Canton Grass Lane

813 Canton Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

813 Canton Grass Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have any available units?
813 Canton Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 813 Canton Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
813 Canton Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Canton Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Canton Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 813 Canton Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Canton Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 813 Canton Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 813 Canton Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Canton Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College