Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

805 Canton Grass Lane

805 Canton Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

805 Canton Grass Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have any available units?
805 Canton Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 805 Canton Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Canton Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Canton Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Canton Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 Canton Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Canton Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Canton Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Canton Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Canton Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Canton Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

