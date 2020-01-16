All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 520 Beech St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
520 Beech St.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:45 AM

520 Beech St.

520 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

520 Beech Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
-

(RLNE2755809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Beech St. have any available units?
520 Beech St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 520 Beech St. have?
Some of 520 Beech St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Beech St. currently offering any rent specials?
520 Beech St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Beech St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Beech St. is pet friendly.
Does 520 Beech St. offer parking?
Yes, 520 Beech St. offers parking.
Does 520 Beech St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Beech St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Beech St. have a pool?
No, 520 Beech St. does not have a pool.
Does 520 Beech St. have accessible units?
No, 520 Beech St. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Beech St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Beech St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Beech St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Beech St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College