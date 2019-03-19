3 bedroom house on large lot. Great location, appliances included, updated kitchen and restroom. Pets allowed with fee. House has been redone and in great shape. Call us today for a tour. 323-447-8171 Yvonne
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have any available units?
505 Bluebonnet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have?
Some of 505 Bluebonnet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Bluebonnet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Bluebonnet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Bluebonnet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr offers parking.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have a pool?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)