All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 505 Bluebonnet Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
505 Bluebonnet Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 Bluebonnet Dr

505 Bluebonnet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

505 Bluebonnet, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom house on large lot. Great location, appliances included, updated kitchen and restroom. Pets allowed with fee. House has been redone and in great shape. Call us today for a tour. 323-447-8171 Yvonne

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have any available units?
505 Bluebonnet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have?
Some of 505 Bluebonnet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Bluebonnet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Bluebonnet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Bluebonnet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr offers parking.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have a pool?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Bluebonnet Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Bluebonnet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Bluebonnet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College