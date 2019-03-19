All apartments in La Marque
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
431 Bayou Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 Bayou Road

431 Bayou Road · No Longer Available
Location

431 Bayou Road, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Bayou Road have any available units?
431 Bayou Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 431 Bayou Road currently offering any rent specials?
431 Bayou Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Bayou Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Bayou Road is pet friendly.
Does 431 Bayou Road offer parking?
Yes, 431 Bayou Road offers parking.
Does 431 Bayou Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Bayou Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Bayou Road have a pool?
No, 431 Bayou Road does not have a pool.
Does 431 Bayou Road have accessible units?
No, 431 Bayou Road does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Bayou Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Bayou Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Bayou Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Bayou Road does not have units with air conditioning.

