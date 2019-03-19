Rent Calculator
All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 413 Azalea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
413 Azalea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Azalea
413 Azalea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
413 Azalea Drive, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
There is a 2 bedroom 1 bath for lease in back of property and is not included with this listing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Azalea have any available units?
413 Azalea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
Is 413 Azalea currently offering any rent specials?
413 Azalea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Azalea pet-friendly?
No, 413 Azalea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Marque
.
Does 413 Azalea offer parking?
No, 413 Azalea does not offer parking.
Does 413 Azalea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Azalea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Azalea have a pool?
No, 413 Azalea does not have a pool.
Does 413 Azalea have accessible units?
No, 413 Azalea does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Azalea have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Azalea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Azalea have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Azalea does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
