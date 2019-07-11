All apartments in La Marque
321 Summer Horse Drive

321 Summer Horse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

321 Summer Horse Dr, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9610c97068 ---- RECEIVE $1,000 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH\'S RENT Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best! Special Disclaimer: Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have any available units?
321 Summer Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 321 Summer Horse Drive have?
Some of 321 Summer Horse Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Summer Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Summer Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Summer Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 321 Summer Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 321 Summer Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Summer Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Summer Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Summer Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Summer Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Summer Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Summer Horse Drive has units with air conditioning.

