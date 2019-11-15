Rent Calculator
3128 VIRGINIA STREET
3128 Virgina St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3128 Virgina St, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MARQUE - REMODELED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MARQUE
(RLNE4925235)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
3128 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
Is 3128 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3128 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
