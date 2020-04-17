Rent Calculator
2506 Jackson Street
2506 Jackson Street
2506 Jackson
·
No Longer Available
Location
2506 Jackson, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
Like a new home. Move in ready. Roof, A/C, floors, granite, back splash, appliances, tile surround tub and shower, sink, toilet, baseboards, water heater all three year old. Big fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 Jackson Street have any available units?
2506 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
Is 2506 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Marque
.
Does 2506 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 2506 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2506 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 2506 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 2506 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2506 Jackson Street has units with air conditioning.
