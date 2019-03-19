All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 2437 Regatta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
2437 Regatta Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2437 Regatta Lane

2437 Regatta Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2437 Regatta Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application p

(RLNE4441663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Regatta Lane have any available units?
2437 Regatta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2437 Regatta Lane have?
Some of 2437 Regatta Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Regatta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Regatta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Regatta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Regatta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Regatta Lane offers parking.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Regatta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2437 Regatta Lane has a pool.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane have accessible units?
No, 2437 Regatta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Regatta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Regatta Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2437 Regatta Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College