All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 2425 Florence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
2425 Florence
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

2425 Florence

2425 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2425 Florence Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Four Bedroom Two Bath - This Very Nice Four Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Home Is Well Priced And A Must See!
Nice neighborhood and quite .
Park nearby and schools.

(RLNE3701241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Florence have any available units?
2425 Florence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2425 Florence have?
Some of 2425 Florence's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Florence currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Florence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Florence pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Florence is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Florence offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Florence offers parking.
Does 2425 Florence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Florence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Florence have a pool?
No, 2425 Florence does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Florence have accessible units?
No, 2425 Florence does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Florence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Florence has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Florence have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2425 Florence has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College