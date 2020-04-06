Rent Calculator
La Marque, TX
2425 Florence
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM
2425 Florence
2425 Florence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2425 Florence Street, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Four Bedroom Two Bath - This Very Nice Four Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Home Is Well Priced And A Must See!
Nice neighborhood and quite .
Park nearby and schools.
(RLNE3701241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 Florence have any available units?
2425 Florence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 2425 Florence have?
Some of 2425 Florence's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2425 Florence currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Florence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Florence pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Florence is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Florence offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Florence offers parking.
Does 2425 Florence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Florence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Florence have a pool?
No, 2425 Florence does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Florence have accessible units?
No, 2425 Florence does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Florence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Florence has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Florence have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2425 Florence has units with air conditioning.
