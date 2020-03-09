All apartments in La Marque
234 Sarlee Drive

234 Sarlee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Sarlee Drive, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1235110?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $950
Security Deposit: $750
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1026
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story property your next home! Carpet and tile throughout the unit. The spacious living room is very well illuminated with plenty of natural sunlight. 2 roomy bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large, fenced backyard, refrigerator included! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Sarlee Drive have any available units?
234 Sarlee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 234 Sarlee Drive have?
Some of 234 Sarlee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Sarlee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Sarlee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Sarlee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Sarlee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive offer parking?
No, 234 Sarlee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Sarlee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Sarlee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Sarlee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Sarlee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Sarlee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Sarlee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

