234 Sarlee Drive

Price: $950
Security Deposit: $750
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1026
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story property your next home! Carpet and tile throughout the unit. The spacious living room is very well illuminated with plenty of natural sunlight. 2 roomy bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large, fenced backyard, refrigerator included! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
