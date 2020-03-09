234 Sarlee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $950

Security Deposit: $750

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1026

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator



Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story property your next home! Carpet and tile throughout the unit. The spacious living room is very well illuminated with plenty of natural sunlight. 2 roomy bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large, fenced backyard, refrigerator included! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P

281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

