Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
2330 Oyster Bay Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 Oyster Bay Avenue

2330 Oyster Bay Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2330 Oyster Bay Ave, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE4616016)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have any available units?
2330 Oyster Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have?
Some of 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Oyster Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue has a pool.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2330 Oyster Bay Avenue has units with air conditioning.

