All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
2322 Oyster Bay Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:25 AM

2322 Oyster Bay Avenue

2322 Oyster Bay Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2322 Oyster Bay Ave, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month

(RLNE4913481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have any available units?
2322 Oyster Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have?
Some of 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Oyster Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue offer parking?
No, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue has a pool.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2322 Oyster Bay Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College