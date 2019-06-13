All apartments in La Marque
2321 Oyster Bay Avenue
2321 Oyster Bay Avenue

2321 Oyster Bay Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Oyster Bay Ave, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have

(RLNE4957224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have any available units?
2321 Oyster Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have?
Some of 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Oyster Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue offer parking?
No, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2321 Oyster Bay Avenue has units with air conditioning.

