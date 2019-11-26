Rent Calculator
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 PM
2308 10th Avenue
2308 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2308 10th Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Unique opportunity. No need to rent a storage bldg. for extra storage, this home has an attached 25X7 area for all your storage needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 10th Avenue have any available units?
2308 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 2308 10th Avenue have?
Some of 2308 10th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, extra storage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2308 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2308 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2308 10th Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in La Marque
.
Does 2308 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2308 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2308 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2308 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2308 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2308 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
