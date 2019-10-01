Spacious Two Bedroom One Bath Home - Large Fenced In Back Yard Attached Garage New Vinyl plank flooring Stainless Steel Refrigerator Cable-ready Central Air and Heat Interior Freshly Painted Large Shady Fenced Backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 Franlee have any available units?
225 Franlee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 225 Franlee have?
Some of 225 Franlee's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Franlee currently offering any rent specials?
225 Franlee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Franlee pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Franlee is pet friendly.
Does 225 Franlee offer parking?
Yes, 225 Franlee offers parking.
Does 225 Franlee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Franlee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Franlee have a pool?
No, 225 Franlee does not have a pool.
Does 225 Franlee have accessible units?
No, 225 Franlee does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Franlee have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Franlee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Franlee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Franlee has units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)