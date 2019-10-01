All apartments in La Marque
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:11 AM

225 Franlee

225 Franlee Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Franlee Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Two Bedroom One Bath Home - Large Fenced In Back Yard
Attached Garage
New Vinyl plank flooring
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Central Air and Heat
Interior Freshly Painted
Large Shady Fenced Backyard

(RLNE2755808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Franlee have any available units?
225 Franlee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 225 Franlee have?
Some of 225 Franlee's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Franlee currently offering any rent specials?
225 Franlee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Franlee pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Franlee is pet friendly.
Does 225 Franlee offer parking?
Yes, 225 Franlee offers parking.
Does 225 Franlee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Franlee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Franlee have a pool?
No, 225 Franlee does not have a pool.
Does 225 Franlee have accessible units?
No, 225 Franlee does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Franlee have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Franlee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Franlee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Franlee has units with air conditioning.

