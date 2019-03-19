All apartments in La Marque
218 Hawks View Drive
218 Hawks View Drive

218 Hawks View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Hawks View Drive, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,560 sf home is located in La Marque, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Hawks View Drive have any available units?
218 Hawks View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 218 Hawks View Drive have?
Some of 218 Hawks View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Hawks View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Hawks View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Hawks View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Hawks View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 Hawks View Drive offers parking.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Hawks View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Hawks View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Hawks View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Hawks View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Hawks View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Hawks View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

