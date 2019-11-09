All apartments in La Marque
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:21 PM

203 Beatrice St.

203 Beatrice · No Longer Available
Location

203 Beatrice, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in La Marque.

Apply at www.rentalapply.com. Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2794759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Beatrice St. have any available units?
203 Beatrice St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 203 Beatrice St. currently offering any rent specials?
203 Beatrice St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Beatrice St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Beatrice St. is pet friendly.
Does 203 Beatrice St. offer parking?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not offer parking.
Does 203 Beatrice St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Beatrice St. have a pool?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not have a pool.
Does 203 Beatrice St. have accessible units?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Beatrice St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Beatrice St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Beatrice St. does not have units with air conditioning.

