Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location close to the freeway. Open kitchen/living floorplan with a fireplace ready for the chilly nights. Tall ceilings with exposed beams makes for a cute country feel. Large wrap around wood deck. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit and background check required. Call for a private tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have any available units?
2024 Bogatto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2024 Bogatto Street have?
Some of 2024 Bogatto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Bogatto Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Bogatto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Bogatto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Bogatto Street is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street offer parking?
No, 2024 Bogatto Street does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Bogatto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have a pool?
No, 2024 Bogatto Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2024 Bogatto Street has accessible units.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Bogatto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Bogatto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Bogatto Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)