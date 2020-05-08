1929 Magnolia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym

GORGEOUS interior! This 3/4 bedroom home is completely updated. Walk into a quaint foyer that opens into a huge living area. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom is massive! It has two ceiling fans and a connecting room that can be used as a study, nursery, walk-in closet or whatever fits your needs! Bedroom 3 has an attached 10x10 room with closets that can be used as a 4th bedroom. The over sized lot has an extra building in the back that has electricity. Once again, depending on your needs, it is a great space for storage, a work room, workout area, etc. This home is located a couple of miles from I-45 and truly does have it all! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Tenants to verify the school district. No HUD/Section 8.

