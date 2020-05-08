All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1929 Magnolia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1929 Magnolia Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:04 PM

1929 Magnolia Dr

1929 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1929 Magnolia Drive, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
GORGEOUS interior! This 3/4 bedroom home is completely updated. Walk into a quaint foyer that opens into a huge living area. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom is massive! It has two ceiling fans and a connecting room that can be used as a study, nursery, walk-in closet or whatever fits your needs! Bedroom 3 has an attached 10x10 room with closets that can be used as a 4th bedroom. The over sized lot has an extra building in the back that has electricity. Once again, depending on your needs, it is a great space for storage, a work room, workout area, etc. This home is located a couple of miles from I-45 and truly does have it all! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Tenants to verify the school district. No HUD/Section 8.
GORGEOUS interior! This 3/4 bedroom home is completely updated. Walk into a quaint foyer that opens into a huge living area. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom is massive! It has two ceiling fans and a connecting room that can be used as a study, nursery, walk-in closet or whatever fits your needs! Bedroom 3 has an attached 10x10 room with closets that can be used as a 4th bedroom. The oversized lot has an extra building in the back that has electricity. Once again, depending on your needs, it is a great space for storage, a work room, workout area, etc. This home is located a couple of miles from I-45 and truly does have it all! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Tenants to verify the school district. No HUD/Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have any available units?
1929 Magnolia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1929 Magnolia Dr have?
Some of 1929 Magnolia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Magnolia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Magnolia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Magnolia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr offer parking?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 Magnolia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have a pool?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Magnolia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Magnolia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College