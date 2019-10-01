Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1912 Kansas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1912 Kansas
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:12 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1912 Kansas
1912 Kansas Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1912 Kansas Street, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3954747)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Kansas have any available units?
1912 Kansas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 1912 Kansas have?
Some of 1912 Kansas's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1912 Kansas currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Kansas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Kansas pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Kansas is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Kansas offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Kansas offers parking.
Does 1912 Kansas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Kansas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Kansas have a pool?
No, 1912 Kansas does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Kansas have accessible units?
No, 1912 Kansas does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Kansas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Kansas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Kansas have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Kansas does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Seabrook, TX
La Porte, TX
Manvel, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Bellaire, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
Galveston College