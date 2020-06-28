All apartments in La Marque
La Marque, TX
1842 Thompson Street - 2
1842 Thompson Street - 2

1842 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Thompson Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath freshly recondition apartment in La Marque Texas..
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment 800 sqft unit in a 6 apartment building. Serious inquiries only. Small community nicely located at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have any available units?
1842 Thompson Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have?
Some of 1842 Thompson Street - 2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Thompson Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Thompson Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Thompson Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Thompson Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1842 Thompson Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.

