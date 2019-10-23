All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1810 Dalian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1810 Dalian
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:11 AM

1810 Dalian

1810 Dalian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1810 Dalian Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice Three Bedroom Single Family Home -

(RLNE3728032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Dalian have any available units?
1810 Dalian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1810 Dalian have?
Some of 1810 Dalian's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Dalian currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Dalian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Dalian pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Dalian is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Dalian offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Dalian offers parking.
Does 1810 Dalian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Dalian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Dalian have a pool?
No, 1810 Dalian does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Dalian have accessible units?
No, 1810 Dalian does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Dalian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Dalian has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Dalian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Dalian has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College