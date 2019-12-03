Cute Two Bedroom One Bathroom - Cute Two bedroom One Bath Nice Outside Storage Corner Lot with Big Yard Plantation Shutters Beautiful original crown molding Central Air & Heat Detached Storage Building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 Thompson have any available units?
1801 Thompson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1801 Thompson have?
Some of 1801 Thompson's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Thompson currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Thompson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Thompson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Thompson is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Thompson offer parking?
No, 1801 Thompson does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Thompson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Thompson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Thompson have a pool?
No, 1801 Thompson does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Thompson have accessible units?
No, 1801 Thompson does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Thompson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Thompson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Thompson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Thompson has units with air conditioning.
