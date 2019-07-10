Rent Calculator
All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1727 Dalian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1727 Dalian
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1727 Dalian
1727 Dalian Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1727 Dalian Street, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4867082)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1727 Dalian have any available units?
1727 Dalian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 1727 Dalian have?
Some of 1727 Dalian's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1727 Dalian currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Dalian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Dalian pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Dalian is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Dalian offer parking?
No, 1727 Dalian does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Dalian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Dalian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Dalian have a pool?
No, 1727 Dalian does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Dalian have accessible units?
No, 1727 Dalian does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Dalian have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Dalian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Dalian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Dalian has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Similar Listings
