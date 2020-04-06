All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 130 Sacajewa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
130 Sacajewa Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

130 Sacajewa Drive

130 Sacajewa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

130 Sacajewa Drive, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,376 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5542062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have any available units?
130 Sacajewa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 130 Sacajewa Drive have?
Some of 130 Sacajewa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Sacajewa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Sacajewa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Sacajewa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Sacajewa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive offer parking?
No, 130 Sacajewa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Sacajewa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Sacajewa Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Sacajewa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Sacajewa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Sacajewa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Sacajewa Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College