Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1218 Ross Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1218 Ross Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:16 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1218 Ross Street
1218 Ross St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1218 Ross St, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Home in La Marque, TX
This home sits on a half acre with large oak and magnolia trees for shade and lots of room for play! It has been newly remodeled inside and out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 Ross Street have any available units?
1218 Ross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 1218 Ross Street have?
Some of 1218 Ross Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1218 Ross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Ross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Ross Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Ross Street is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Ross Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Ross Street offers parking.
Does 1218 Ross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Ross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Ross Street have a pool?
No, 1218 Ross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Ross Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 Ross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Ross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Ross Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Ross Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 Ross Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Seabrook, TX
La Porte, TX
Manvel, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Bellaire, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
Galveston College