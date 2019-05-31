1218 Ross Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Home in La Marque, TX

This home sits on a half acre with large oak and magnolia trees for shade and lots of room for play! It has been newly remodeled inside and out.