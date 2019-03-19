All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1201 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1201 Main St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Main St

1201 Main · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1201 Main, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57fcf9c0e5 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Main St have any available units?
1201 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 1201 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 1201 Main St offer parking?
No, 1201 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Main St have a pool?
No, 1201 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Main St have accessible units?
No, 1201 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Main St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College