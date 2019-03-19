Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1201 Main St
1201 Main
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1201 Main, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Main St have any available units?
1201 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
Is 1201 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Marque
.
Does 1201 Main St offer parking?
No, 1201 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Main St have a pool?
No, 1201 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Main St have accessible units?
No, 1201 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Main St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
