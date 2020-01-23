All apartments in La Marque
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:13 PM

1200 SCOTT ST

1200 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Scott Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1200 SCOTT ST Available 02/02/20 NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH HUGE CORNER LOT IN LA MARQUE - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH HUGE CORNER LOT IN LA MARQUE

(RLNE4363731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 SCOTT ST have any available units?
1200 SCOTT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 1200 SCOTT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1200 SCOTT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 SCOTT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 SCOTT ST is pet friendly.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST offer parking?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not offer parking.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST have a pool?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST have accessible units?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 SCOTT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 SCOTT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

