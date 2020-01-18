All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1136 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1136 2nd St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1136 2nd St

1136 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1136 2nd Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5472943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 2nd St have any available units?
1136 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 1136 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1136 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1136 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 1136 2nd St offer parking?
No, 1136 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1136 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1136 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1136 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1136 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College