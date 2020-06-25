Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex - This property is located in a nice neighborhood and very spacious Nearby schools include La Marque Jr High and La Marque High School and Elementary School A short distance from Laguna Park.
(RLNE3333015)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 Cora unit A have any available units?
1115 Cora unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1115 Cora unit A have?
Some of 1115 Cora unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Cora unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cora unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cora unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Cora unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Cora unit A offer parking?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have a pool?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Cora unit A has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)