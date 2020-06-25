All apartments in La Marque
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1115 Cora unit A

1115 Cora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Cora Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex - This property is located in a nice neighborhood and very spacious
Nearby schools include La Marque Jr High and La Marque High School and Elementary School
A short distance from Laguna Park.

(RLNE3333015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Cora unit A have any available units?
1115 Cora unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1115 Cora unit A have?
Some of 1115 Cora unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Cora unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cora unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cora unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Cora unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Cora unit A offer parking?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have a pool?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Cora unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Cora unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Cora unit A has units with air conditioning.

