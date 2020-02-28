All apartments in La Marque
105 Plum Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:01 PM

105 Plum Street

105 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Plum Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Generously spacious residence on Plum St. in LaMarque.
This luxurious four bedroom and two modern bathroom estate features high end vinyl flooring and custom paint. Exterior red brick home with plenty of curb appeal. Rectangular windows brighten up this newly remodeled home. Large living room and adjoining kitchen provide a comfortable layout for the working professional or family. Master suite has a private bathroom! Dedicated full laundry room off the back yard make this place ideal. No upgrade was sparred. Schedule your showing today.
Beautiful remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Plum Street have any available units?
105 Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 105 Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Plum Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Plum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 105 Plum Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Plum Street offers parking.
Does 105 Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Plum Street have a pool?
No, 105 Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Plum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Plum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Plum Street does not have units with air conditioning.

