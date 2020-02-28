105 Plum Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Generously spacious residence on Plum St. in LaMarque.

This luxurious four bedroom and two modern bathroom estate features high end vinyl flooring and custom paint. Exterior red brick home with plenty of curb appeal. Rectangular windows brighten up this newly remodeled home. Large living room and adjoining kitchen provide a comfortable layout for the working professional or family. Master suite has a private bathroom! Dedicated full laundry room off the back yard make this place ideal. No upgrade was sparred. Schedule your showing today.

Beautiful remodeled