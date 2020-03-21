All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1 North Campus Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1 North Campus Heights Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:11 AM

1 North Campus Heights Drive

1 N Heights St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1 N Heights St, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Marque features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite,Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have any available units?
1 North Campus Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have?
Some of 1 North Campus Heights Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 North Campus Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 North Campus Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 North Campus Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 North Campus Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 North Campus Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 North Campus Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1 North Campus Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 North Campus Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 North Campus Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 North Campus Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 North Campus Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College