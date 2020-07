Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible internet cafe lobby online portal

Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. Hays Junction promotes a relaxed atmosphere with a modern-rustic luxury living. You can feel at home here. Crafted in the beautiful hill country, Hays Junction is designed with your needs in mind. Resort-style pool, advanced fitness facility, and a location that provides the convenience of two city venues to take advantage of entertainment, shopping and dining. Hays Junction may be a quick fifteen minutes to Austin or San Marcos but is far enough away for you to find yourself again.