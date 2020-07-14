All apartments in Kyle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Ariza Plum Creek

4700 Cromwell Dr · (610) 839-7290
Location

4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11103 · Avail. now

$1,194

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 3307 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ariza Plum Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
volleyball court
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style. Contemporary features, cool conveniences, and a perfect location combine to create a true living experience. Our sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Kyle, TX are perfectly situated just minutes from Downtown Austin so you can enjoy everything the vibrant metro area has to offer. Boasting views of Plum Creek Golf Course, walking distance to Plum Creek Hike and Bike Path, and Plum Creek Golf Trail you never have to travel far from home too enjoy your favorite activities. From our exceptional service, spacious and well-appointed apartment homes, to our luxury amenities, coming home to Ariza Plum Creek is the superior living experience you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $150 - 1x1; $250 - 2x2; $350 - 3x2
Move-in Fees: Amenity Fee - $39
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Carports, Garages, Attached Garages, Storages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ariza Plum Creek have any available units?
Ariza Plum Creek has 10 units available starting at $1,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ariza Plum Creek have?
Some of Ariza Plum Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ariza Plum Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Ariza Plum Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ariza Plum Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek is pet friendly.
Does Ariza Plum Creek offer parking?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek offers parking.
Does Ariza Plum Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ariza Plum Creek have a pool?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek has a pool.
Does Ariza Plum Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek has accessible units.
Does Ariza Plum Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Ariza Plum Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ariza Plum Creek has units with air conditioning.
